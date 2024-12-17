Bollywood’s ultimate girl gang – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora – stepped out in style for a glamorous dinner outing on December 16. The fashionable besties dined at Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan’s newly launched restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, adding sparkle to the evening. Kareena kept it effortlessly cool in baggy jeans, a white printed tee, an oversized blazer and a baseball cap. Malaika opted for a chic shirt dress paired with fitted black bottoms, exuding her signature style. Karisma brought elegance to the table in a white boxy shirt and black skirt, while Amrita kept it trendy in light blue shorts, a white top and a grey blazer. The night was all about style, glam and friendship! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Party With Besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora – See Pics!

The Bollywood Besties’ Glamorous Dinner Outing

