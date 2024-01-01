Actress Amy Jackson kicks off the New Year with confidence and a commitment to staying focused. In a stylish black bikini and a cap, she shares a video meditating, starting the process with the words, "make it count." Amy wishes her followers a "HAPPY NEW YEAR" and hopes everyone has a positive start to 2024 in her Instagram post. Fashion Faceoff: Amy Jackson or Priyanka Chopra, Who Slayed More in this Outfit?

Amy Jackson's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

