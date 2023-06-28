Amy Jackson shared couple of pictures on her Instagram to wish boyfriend Ed Westwick on his birthday. The actress pens a heartfelt note with couple of pictures which will melt your heart. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee - I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline , your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you." Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Show Off PDA During Day Out in Italy! View Pics of the Couple Sharing Passionate Kiss.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

