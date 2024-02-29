Rihanna is in India! The pop icon arrived on March 29 for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. As soon as the news of the "Diamonds" singer's arrival video went viral, netizens couldn't contain their happiness and expressed their excitement through humorous memes on social media platforms. Check it out here. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna Arrives in Jamnagar Ahead of Her Performance at the Couple's Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

The Only Option:

so if I understand correctly the only way to see a Rihanna concert now, is to get married?.... pic.twitter.com/mzUPvHVbnB — blazed boy (@nonofenty) February 29, 2024

The Truth:

If we won’t get HD full video from Rihanna’s wedding performance: pic.twitter.com/6mPCJBBBbz — T (@TokoGa12) February 29, 2024

Happiness Be Like...

The rumors really were true omg rihanna about to perform at that wedding which makes me think the album is on the way IM MOVING pic.twitter.com/fak93qbWs3 — RIHPRINT  (@yourfavesidol1) February 29, 2024

We Can't Even Deny That

Imagine being so rich that you get Beyoncé to perform at your daughter’s wedding and Rihanna to perform at your son’s. https://t.co/YSWXphNewE — lana (@bunnypuppyy) February 29, 2024

Hilarious For Sure!!!

Rihanna in india for forever lol the amt of luggage she bought pic.twitter.com/D5yCApR2WW — arham jain (@arhamjain0104) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)