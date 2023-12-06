Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be the hot new couple of B-town. Although the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been spotted together at numerous occasions. Ananya and Aditya were seen together at the premiere of The Archies, the star-studded event that took place yesterday, December 5. The rumoured couple, dressed up in stylish outfits, were seen interacting with other guests present at the event. Check out their video below: The Archies Premiere: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-in-Hand at the Star-Studded Affair (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur At The Archies Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

