The premiere of upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, took place last evening and it was a star-studded affair. Numerous B-town members attended the special screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s film. Among the celebrities, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were also seen in attendance. The couple not just made a stylish entry, but were seen walking hand-in-hand at the event. Saba opted for a vintage look in a multi-colour bralette top and high-waisted skirt. She completed her look with a classic hairdo, black hand purse and black stilettoes. Hrithik looked dapper in blue striped pants and black shirt. Hrithik and Saba even posed together for the paparazzi. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and Other Celebs Join Special Screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer (Watch Videos).

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad At The Archies Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

