Ananya Panday jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday. Well, the celebrations don’t stop for her. The actress is now celebrating the spooky festival as well at the tropical paradise. Ananya gave a glimpse of her witchy look for this Halloween. She shared pics of her look and even the décor set-up at the beachside. While posting the pics, Ananya wrote, “A witch on a beach ..special special halloweeeeeeen.” Ananya Panday Is 'Happiest Little Scorpio' in Tangerine Bodysuit Paired With Sarong As She Chills in Maldives (View Pics).

Ananya Panday Celebrating Halloween 2023

