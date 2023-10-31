Ananya Panday is having a blast in Maldives and her pics from the exotic locale are HOT. In latest set of stills shared by the actress online, the star kid can be seen in a happy mood posing on the island in tangerine bodysuit which she paired with printed sarong. She captioned the sexy images as, "the happiest little scorpio." Reportedly, she is chilling in Maldives with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday Birthday: Actress Shares Photo Dump From Her Maldivian Vacay and It's Pretty Fascinating!

Ananya Panday in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)