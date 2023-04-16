Anil Kapoor went down the memory lane and recalled the good old times as his film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja completed 30 years today (April 16). The veteran star shared an unseen BTS picture from his 1993 film's set which features late Satish Kaushik and Sridevi. "I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one," a part of AK's post reads. Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Anil Kapoor Could Not Hold Back His Tears While Remembering the Late Actor.

30 Years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja:

