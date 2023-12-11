Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie, Animal continues to impress, nearing the 800 crore mark with a gross of Rs 717 crore worldwide on the 10th day. The global audience has praised the performances of Ranbir and the cast, but the film has faced criticism for certain sequences and dialogues, sparking controversy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Action Drama Grosses Rs 660.89 Crore Worldwide!

Animal Box Office Update

