Animal, released in theatres worldwide on December 7, continues its phenomenal run. In the opening week alone, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The total collections of this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer stand at Rs 338.63 crore in India in the first week. Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Grosses Rs 563.3 Crore Worldwide in the First Week.

Animal Movie Collections

#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1… ⭐️ Third biggest *7 days* of all time. ⭐️ Biggest *7-day* total for a film released on non-holiday. ⭐️ Biggest *7-day* total for a film that faced a clash with another film. ⭐️ Highest grossing ‘A’ certified film.… pic.twitter.com/4YcQiC2NcH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2023

