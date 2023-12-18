The official social media account of Ranbir Kapoor's film is facing criticism for attacking a female critic. This reviewer gave a negative review to Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. Netizens are slamming the move of the official Animal movie page, calling it childish, scummy, and borderline dangerous, especially considering the director has previously singled out this critic in interviews. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Female Critic's Review To Which Animal Movie Page Responded

Check Netizens' Reaction

Film Of Trolls

Animal is a film of the trolls, by the trolls and for the trolls. https://t.co/5OKF4xBJOc — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) December 18, 2023

Childish and Scummy

Using a movie's official account to harass and send vitriolic fans after a critic is childish and scummy (a critic this director has targeted by name in interviews before). Petty, thin-skinned, bordering on dangerous. https://t.co/3KJntAkGBB — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) December 18, 2023

Crybaby Behaviour

Most childish and crybaby behaviour from any film crew I've ever seen idhula Alpha male nu vera oombitu 😹 https://t.co/jHxV7NhFTf — Koushik 🇵🇸 (@kelasik05) December 17, 2023

Funniest Thing About Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

Funniest thing about this Reddy Vanga guy is that despite all the bravado in his films he just radiates microscopic d*ck energy. Like if you need to WT a bad review of your film then you need to retire please https://t.co/tjJGElQpVj — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) December 18, 2023

It's Problematic

Even if it's the biggest blockbuster, we still didn't like the film, man. It's problematic. We will not stop calling it out. Cope. https://t.co/awaJ40oqh6 — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 17, 2023

Embarrasing

To quote tweet @Su4ita's tweet with this 'gotcha' and unleashing misogynist incels who relish this kind of drivel on her is embarrassing but par for course for "untamed" Vanga. I hope his other collaborators are proud of these animalistic antics. https://t.co/nGUemgvJHy — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 17, 2023

Quality Of The Film Is Not Equal To Box Office

Gentle reminder, Quality of the film ≠ Box Office https://t.co/C25hr5Jm1u — kirthana (@kirthanaaaaa) December 17, 2023

Still A Bad Film

it’s still a bad film and all that 817 crores tells me is that it’s profitable in our country to capitalise on misogynistic incels who crave their father’s love. venga knows how to make money, not movies. https://t.co/4IVGKck93o — nee// mehru day 🇵🇸 (@fckutwt69) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)