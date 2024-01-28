2023's superhit film Animal is currently streaming on Netflix. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is in buzz not just for its 'toxic' storyline and powerful performances but also for a rather unexpected element - the numerous times the lead character, played by Ranbir, utters the word "papa." As an eagle-eyed user on X, has created a hilarious fan-edit that meticulously counts each time RK says "papa" in the movie. The clip, now viral, reveals a staggering 196 uses of the word that'll surely make you giggle. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch How Many Times RK Says Papa in Animal:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)