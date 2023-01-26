Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor was rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today morning after suffering a chest problem. Nothing to worry about as the doctors said he is currently stable and recovering. Mahesh Bhatt Health Update: Filmmaker Discharged From Hospital Post Heart Surgery.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Actor & singer #AnnuKapoor has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today morning. "Mr Kapoor was admitted with chest problem under Dr Sushant Wattal in Cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering ," Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram #Hospital said. pic.twitter.com/58B3Pa91SC — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 26, 2023

