Anusha Dandekar has been treating fans with some gorgeous pics from her recent vacay. The popular VJ and actress shared a new sunkissed pic on Instagram and she’s seen flaunting her million dollar smile. Anusha looks drop-dead gorgeous in a full-sleeved knitted dress paired with chunky belt and bottle green coat. The subtle makeup and hairdo gives her a stunning look. Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Butt Cheeks in G-String Thong; VJ Serves Sexy Style Goals in This Black Swimwear (View Pic).

