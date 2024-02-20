Actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli joyously revealed the arrival of their second child, a baby boy they named Akaay, born on February 20. The couple, expressing their elation, made a heartfelt appeal for privacy during this momentous period. The name 'Akaay' carries an extremely beautiful meaning - a shining moon. With Turkish roots, it signifies the luminous beauty of the moon, embodying the profound love and gratitude the family holds. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy 'Akaay', Couple Makes Announcement on Social Media (See Post).

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

