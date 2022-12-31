Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are vacaying in Dubai. The actress shared a stunning picture posing with her hubby and captioned it as ‘This city, us, last night’. The couple’s picture serves as a perfect treat for Virushka fans on New Year’s Eve. Last Sunrise of 2022: Virat Kohli Posts Romantic Photo with Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of New Year (See Pic).

Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

