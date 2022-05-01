Arjun Kapoor wished Anushka Sharma in the quirkiest way ever! As The Gunday actor took to Instagram and shared a pic in which he could be seen recreating Anushka’s photo. In the original picture, Anushka can be seen laying on the ground and posing for a picture. What a hilarious way to wish someone on their born day. Anushka Sharma Birthday: Bold, Chic and Playful, Her Fashion Choices Are Always Eccentric and Gorg! (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)