On March 19, Anushka Sharma announced on social media that she has decided to quit her production house Clean Slate Films. The actress shared a lengthy statement highlighting how she had started the venture with a vision in mind, but it's time to say goodbye as she wants to concentrate on her first love i.e acting. Read full post below. Anushka Sharma and Vamika Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli During IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Cape Town (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma:

Onwards and Upwards #KarneshSSharma @OfficialCSfilmz! 🙏🧿 My best wishes are always with you!! pic.twitter.com/segBbJcb8I — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 19, 2022

