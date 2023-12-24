Apoorva Shukla, the 35-year-old actor who had worked alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Siddharth Rai, and Ajay Devgn, passed away at Hamidia Hospital. His body was discovered at Ren Basera on December 20, identified through a note in his pocket. Shukla was undergoing treatment for depression and was residing in a night shelter. According to reports, Shukla's aunt disclosed his battle with depression following the deaths of both his parents, a journalist and a lawyer, which led him to isolate himself and seek solace in the shelter. Mike Nussbaum Dies at 99, Actor Was Know For His Roles In Fatal Attraction, Men In Black, Field of Dreams Among Other

