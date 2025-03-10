In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad GST department's Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Singh allegedly died by suicide today, March 10. According to news agency IANS, Sanjay Singh ended his life by jumping from the 14th floor of a society in Noida’s Sector 75. It is reported that the 59-year-old GST official was suffering from cancer and prolonged depression. After the incident, police took Singh's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The incident occurred at the Apex Antina Society in the Sector 113 area. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Having Affair With Landlord’s Wife Arrested for Killing Him.

GST Department's Deputy Commissioner Ends Life

#BREAKING: Ghaziabad GST department's Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Singh allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a society in Noida’s Sector 75. The 59-year-old was suffering from cancer and prolonged depression. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it… pic.twitter.com/mIlpW9Amq7 — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

