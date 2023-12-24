Veteran actor Mike Nussbaum passed away at 99 on December 23 due to natural causes. Known for roles like George Aaronow in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, Nussbaum spent over 50 years acting in Chicago and received a lifetime achievement award from the League of Chicago Theaters in 2019. His daughter confirmed his death, attributing it to old age, stating he had been in hospice care over the past year. Bob Barker, The Price Is Right's Legendary Host, Dies at 99.

Mike Nussbaum No More:

Chicago acting veteran Mike Nussbaum has passed away at the age of 99 after receiving hospice care over the past year. Details here 👉 https://t.co/W7acgujnhR pic.twitter.com/DCgeMRp4ou — TMZ (@TMZ) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)