Arbaaz Khan's wedding to Sshura Khan shocked many, especially given his long-term relationship with Giorgia Andriani. The couple got hitched in December 2023. Now, as per Zoom TV, sisters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, were not fond of Sshura, as she happens to be allegedly a divorceed mother of an eight-year-old, a fact kept hidden from the Khandaan. This secrecy reportedly caused friction between them and Sshura. Reports also hint that Salman even warned Arbaaz before taking the big step. To note, that there has been no official confirmation on this news as of now. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’,

Arbaaz's Wedding With Sshura Was Not Well Received By Khandaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)