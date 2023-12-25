Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan exchanged vows in a private ceremony at sister Arpita Sharma Khan's residence on December 24, 2023. The internet erupted as videos and photos of the newlyweds went viral. Now, the first official picture of the bride and groom has surfaced, unveiling their coordinated soft pink floral attire. Both Arbaaz and Sshura looked radiant in matching floral kurta pajamas and a floral lehenga, captivating the public with their stunning choice. Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salman Khan, Parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and Others Attend The Event (Watch Videos).

See First Pictures of The Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Here:

