The Khan residence is a buzzing hub of joy and anticipation as Arbaaz Khan prepares for his intimate wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Laughter, cheer, and love fill every corner, with colorful decorations setting the scene for a magical celebration. Surrounded by family, friends, and esteemed guests, the lovebirds, Arbaaz and Sshura, are at the heart of this whirlwind of happiness, radiating joy. This heartfelt celebration hosted by the Khan family reflects the beauty of love amidst the glitz of Bollywood. From Raveena Tandoon To Ritish Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs attended the wedding. Check out the videos here. Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Bride Arrives Decked Up in Pastel Hijab for Their Their Intimate Nikah Ceremony (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan and Sshura's Wedding:

Salim Khan At Son Arbaaz's Wedding :

Salma Khan At Arbaaz's Wedding:

Riddhima Pandit At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding:

Lulia Vantur and Her Sister At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding:

Riteish Deshmukh and Wife Genelia At Arbaaz's Wedding:

Raveena Tandon and Her Daughter Rasha At Arbaaz's Wedding:

