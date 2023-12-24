(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salman Khan, Parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and Others Attend The Event (Watch Videos)
Arbaaz Khan to marry Sshura Khan on December 24 at Arpita Khan Sharma's house. Several photos and videos of the guests and family members, including Salman Khan, arriving at the wedding venue, have also surfaced online.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 24, 2023 08:14 PM IST