Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Engaged? Actor-Couple Spotted Wearing Rings at Recent 'Fam Jam'! (View Pics)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are seen enjoying with friends in a photo from the family event that surfaced on the internet. Kriti looked stunning in a blue Anarkali dress, while Pulkit, in a white kurta, embraced her warmly in every picture, hinting at a possible engagement celebration.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Pulkit Samrat's sister Ria Samrat Luthra, recently shared delightful pictures of the actor enjoying a lively moment with GF Kriti Kharbanda and other friends. Kriti dazzled in a royal blue Anarkali dress, accentuated with a golden border and a peach netted dupatta. Her open hair and golden mojdi completed the elegant look. Pulkit looked sharp in a white kurta with black floral prints. The couple radiated joy, with Pulkit warmly embracing Kriti in each photo. While they didn't explicitly mention an engagement, the pictures suggest a happy milestone, especially the close-up of their rings. Smiles abound in the group photos, hinting at a significant celebration. Pulkit Samrat Birthday: From Fukrey To Sanam Re, Take a Look at His Top 5 Films!.

