Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has bought a new luxury car, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, priced at around INR 12 crore. He shared a video of his new Rolls Royce Cullinan, one of the most expensive vehicles in the world on social media platform Instagram. Vivek shared a video of his family, including his wife Priyanka and parents Suresh and Yashodhara, celebrating his joy and happiness. In Mumbai, the luxury Rolls Royce Cullinan costs around INR 10.50 crore, and the top model is available at INR 12.25 crore. Ujjawal Asthana, Zymrat Co-Founder Who Called Bengaluru ‘Home’, to Shift to Pune, Shares Note on Why He Relocated.

Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Buys Rolls Royce Cullinan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)