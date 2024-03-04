Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna are new BFFs, it seems! At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Janhvi and the pop icon were spotted dancing to "Zingaat," a song from Janhvi's debut film Dhadak. Later, Janhvi shared their dancing video on Insta, captioning it as, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it...goodbye." The internet went into a frenzy, and the interaction continued when Rihanna commented, "Love you," on the video. Janhvi, clearly overwhelmed, responded to RiRi by penning, "Ur (You are) my (queen emoji)." Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Rihanna Comments on Janhvi Kapoor's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor Dance Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

