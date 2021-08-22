Arjun Kapoor is very close to his siblings and he often takes it to Instagram to express his love for them. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actor shares a series of pictures with his brothers and sisters. One could see Karan Boolani in the pictures as well. Arjun wrote an emotional caption with the post that is winning everyone's heart.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)