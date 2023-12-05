Singer Armaan Malik shared that he has faced significant backlash ever since he labelled Ranbir Kapoor as 'the best actor of our generation.' The criticism is coming not only from fan clubs of other actors but also from critics of Ranbir's recent film Animal. Armaan's statement follows a day after he posted on X, '#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period (salute emoji).'While several users agreed with Armaan in the comments section, there were quite a few who criticised him for his choice. Animal Movie Review: Netizens Laud Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance, Label Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film As ‘Blockbuster’.

Armaan Malik Shares Post On Social Media:

I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank… — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 5, 2023

Armaan Calls Ranbir Best Actor:

#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period 🫡 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 4, 2023

