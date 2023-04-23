Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded Eid party at their residence. The entire family was seen in attendance for the celebrations. Arpita has dropped a few pics on Instagram from the gathering and they are the perfect family portraits. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnohotri, Sohail Khan, parents Salma and Salim Khan, Helen, Aayush Sharma and others are seen in these pics. Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Salman Khan Makes Special Eid Appearance, Greets Fans Outside Galaxy Apartment (Watch Video).

Arpita Khan Sharma With All Family Members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

The Khan Khandaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)