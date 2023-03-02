SEBI imposes penalties on Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti Warsi for their involvement in a pump-and-dump scheme on YouTube. Reports state that Warsi made a profit of Rs 29 lakh, while his wife made Rs 37 lakh. Profits that are to be confiscated and retained. Although the actor has Tweeted and denied the allegations. SEBI Bans Sadhna Broadcast’s Promoters, Actor Arshad Warsi, Others From Securities Market for Misleading Investors To Buy the Company’s Shares.

Big breaking#SEBI imposes penalties on actor #ArshadWarsi and his wife, Maria Goretti Warsi, for their involvement in a pump-and-dump scheme on YouTube. Warsi made a profit of Rs 29 lakh, while his wife made Rs 37 lakh. Profits to be confiscated and retained. #Markets pic.twitter.com/IsjOeOOxlC — Ravi Prakash Kumar (@RaviPksThakur) March 2, 2023

Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 2, 2023

