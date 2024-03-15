On its 21st day since release, Yami Gautam's political thriller Article 370 continues to maintain its impressive performance at the box office. The film has crossed the notable milestone of Rs 100.06 crore globally, with Rs 73.56 crore earned within India alone. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 14: Yami Gautam's Political Thriller Collects Rs 61.91 Crore In India.

Article 370 BO Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

