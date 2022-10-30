Last night, a bunch of Bollywood star kids were papped in the city at Halloween party hosted by Orry and boy we are stunned. Right from Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sporting kohled eyes, Ananya Panday turning into Poo to Navya Naveli Nanda as princess Jasmine and more, the kids looked mind-boggling at Orhan Awatraman's Halloween bash. Check it out. Halloween 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here! Share Hilarious and Relatable Posts and WhatsApp Messages With Family and Friends To Celebrate Spooky Season.

Aryan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ahan Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Navya Naveli Nanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)