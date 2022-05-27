Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, have finally gotten a relief. As reportedly, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to SRK's son. Yes, you read that right. FYI, Aryan was out on bail in the high profile case. Aryan Khan Bail Granted: Actress Juhi Chawla Signs Bail Surety of Rs 1 Lakh in Mumbai Sessions Court for SRK’s Son.

Check It Out:

#BREAKING Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case.#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/RhBpJ7QbZD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

