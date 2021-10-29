Aryan Khan got his bail granted earlier on Thursday (October 28), it was indeed a relief for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. But after that on a current update of his case, actress Juhi Chawla has extended her support to SRK's son by signing a bail surety of Rs 1 lakh in Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday (October 29).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Aryan Khan Case : Actor Juhi Chawla present in Mumbai Sessions Court to sign bail surety of Rs 1 lakh for #AryanKhan. pic.twitter.com/8u4rKR7xeJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)