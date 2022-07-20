Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who recently got his passport back after getting a clean chit from the NCB in the last year’s drugs-on-cruise case, was recently spotted partying with his friends in Mumbai. A video of the star kid has gone viral online that sees him at nightclub sipping alcohol with friends. Mumbai Court Orders NCB to Return Aryan Khan’s Passport.

Watch Viral Video:

#WATCH A video shared by Aryan Khan's fan pages show the star kid partying at a nightclub in Mumbai with his friends, after getting a clean chit from NCB in the drugs on cruise case.#AryanKhan #NCB #Viral pic.twitter.com/ppMexAPq6n — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)