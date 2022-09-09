Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III has taken the throne as the new king of England, ending a wait of more than 70 years. Amidst this Royal family news, internet has dug out an old video of actress Padmini Kolhapure giving a peck to the English Monarch on cheek during his 1980 visit to India. The said clip is now going viral online! Queen Elizabeth II Dies: New Monarch To Be Known as King Charles III, Becomes Oldest Person to Ever Assume the British Throne.

