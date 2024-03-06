Janhvi Kapor is celebrating her birthday today (March 6). On her special day, Janhvi's friend, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, shared a hilarious yet sweet video on Instagram. The video shows Janhvi lip-syncing to a song while Orry sleeps beside her. Orry captioned the video as, 'Happy birthday @janhvikapoor!! I love & need you too.' Janhvi reacted to him saying, 'lysm'. Janhvi Kapoor Turns 27: Khushi Kapoor Wishes Her 'Biggest Headache' With Cute Childhood Pics on Insta.

Orry wishes Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

