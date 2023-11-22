After dropping Dunki’s first song “Lutt Putt Gaya”, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host his much-loved ‘AskSRK’ session for his fans. During this fun time, one of the fans inquired about the film’s title, asking why it had been named Dunki. To this, Shah Rukh responded in his trademark style and it will simply make you go LOL. Answering the query, he wrote, “Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!!" Dunki Drop 2 Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Romantic Chemistry Will Touch Your Heart (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Asking Why The Film Has Been Named Dunki

Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!! https://t.co/t0Et738SEk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

