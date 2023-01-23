Ahead of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony in Khandala today, there are many celebs who have extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Sanjay Dutt congratulated Suniel Shetty on his daughter’s wedding and even wished the couple the best for their future. He tweeted, “Many many congratulations to Anna @SunielVShetty to witness this amazing feeling to see @theathiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul.” Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ajay Devgn Congratulates Suniel and Mana Shetty for Their Daughter's Marriage.

Sanjay Dutt’s Congratulates Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

Many many congratulations to Anna @SunielVShetty to witness this amazing feeling to see@theathiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm9Y19E9o1 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 23, 2023

