After the teaser, the makers of Bachchhan Paandey have finally unveiled the full fledged song "Meri Jaan Meri Jaan" from the film today. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the track is a romantic one that sees the duo serving pure love. Both the stars look madly in pyaar with each other. The melody is sung by B Praak. Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s Love Looks Pure (Watch Teaser).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)