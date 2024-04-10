Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens in just a few hours now. Ahead of the film's release, there is a special message for Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan from none other than Jackie Shroff. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff dropped a video of him wishing luck to the entire team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the video shared, Jackie Shroff could be seen seated in a garden and says, "Aye Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan ka dhyaan rakna boss. All the best, kal ke lie. Theatre me jaa ke dekhunga, maze lunga. Youngest action hero, Tiger Shroff, All the best young man, and with Akki as your Bade Miyan, it is going to be a good film." Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The movie releases on April 11 worldwide in cinemas near you. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Offer Prayers at Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir (Watch Video).

Check Out Jackie Shroff’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

