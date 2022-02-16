Badhaai Do hit the big screens on February 11 and on the fifth day of its release, it witnessed a decline in its collections. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer starrer minted Rs 1.12 crore on day five and the total collection of the film stands at Rs 10.79 crore.

Update On Badhaai Do Box Office Collection

#BadhaaiDo witnesses a decline on Day 5 [Tue]... Day 4 [Mon] got a boost due to #ValentinesDay, so a drop on Day 5 was expected... Needs to maintain the same level on Wed and Thu... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.79 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aCh3uAfJ1u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)