Badshah is no more single, as reportedly, he is seeing Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who is based out of Chandigarh. As per latest report in Pinkvilla, the rapper and actress are dating since a year and the "Jugnu" hitmaker has apparently told his family about his relationship status and they have happily accepted her. Badshah Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Him a PS5 Even Before Sony PlayStation Launched It in India (Watch Video).

Badshah Dating Isha Rikhi:

Following his divorce from his wife Jasmine during the lockdown, #Badshah has found love once more. Read to know more ⏬😍💯 #IshaRikhi https://t.co/3Nb6rYjNUM — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)