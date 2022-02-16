Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. His sad demise has shocked fans as well as industry people. Now, as per an official statement from Bappi Da's family it's confirmed that the funeral will take place on February 17. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri," reads the statement.

RIP Bappi Da:

