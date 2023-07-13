Bawaal song "Dil Se Dil Tak" teaser has been unveiled by the makers today. The track features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. The melody happens to be a romantic ballad about two people who are in love. The song is set in Spain, and it features beautiful visuals of the country. The full song will be out on July 14. Bawaal releases on Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal Song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte': Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Chemistry Shines In This Melodious Track By Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Se Dil Tak" Song:

