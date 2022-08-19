Salman Khan has shared his look from his upcoming film Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the photo, we get to see the superstar with long hairdo and glares posing in Leh-Ladakh alongside his bike. FYI, he and female lead Pooja Hegde are currently shooting a song for the film in the exotic locale. Bhaijaan: Salman Khan’s Pic With Abdu Rozik From Sets of His Upcoming Film Goes Viral.

Salman Khan for Bhaijaan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)