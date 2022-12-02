Bhediya released in theatres on November 25 and the horror-comedy has received impressive response from the audience. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon stands at a total of Rs 42.05 crore in India. Bhediya Review: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Horror-Comedy Receives Positive Response From Critics!

Bhediya Box Office Update

#Bhediya fares way below expectations in Week 1… Weekend biz raised expectations, but weekdays underperformed… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3.20 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 42.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Bh540FPU1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)