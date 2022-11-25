The film Bhediya released in theatres today. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, along with Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, the film has opened to positive response from critics. The horror-comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik has been praised for its performances, storytelling, VFX works and much more. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets Its Furry Kicks From Competent VFX, Scene-Stealing Abhishek Banerjee and the Funniest Himesh Reshammiya Joke (LatestLY Exclusive).

Times of India – the most remarkable part about the movie is its visual impact. The lead’s transformation from human to werewolf is convincing and terrifying. The film has many jumpscares and the background score only makes things scarier.

The Indian Express – Dhawan does a good job of aligning with the tone of the film — the horror is pretty much ‘naam-ke-vaaste’, comedy is what it is interested in—and gets several occasions for a detailed turnover, from human to werewolf, even if the creature swings between looking scarily real to one which is constructed-by-graphics.

India Today – Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya goes beyond being just another sci-fi werewolf thriller. He smartly uses this opportunity to create a universe where he blends the storylines and characters from his previous franchise - Stree, and opens up the doors of many possibilities in future.

NDTV Movies – Parts of the film could certainly have done with some trimming, but, overall, the director sustains an unwavering grip on the tone and tenor of the narrative, which allows Bhediya to wrest from the audience a willing suspension of disbelief, which is obviously absolutely essential for a film that rides on free-flowing notions that might be easy to dismiss as avoidable argle-bargle.

Hindustan Times – Varun Dhawan is in top form and owns each frame. He has literally pushed the envelope, tried a new genre, and looked so convincing in it. His transformation scenes from a man to a wolf are stunning and scary at the same time with his ripped muscles and sculpted body giving you the chills.

